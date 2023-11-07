624 ASTS Family Nurse Practitioner Wins State Award for Excellence

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners recognized Maj. Kathleen Page, Reserve Citizen Airman for the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, as the 2023 recipient of the AANP State Award for Excellence in Hawaiʻi.



The award is given to an individual nurse practitioner in each state who has demonstrated excellence in clinical practice and has shown efforts to advance the image, profile and visibility at the state level.





“Winning the AANP State Award for Excellence marked a pinnacle in my career, and I owe this achievement to the invaluable support and training I received from the military,” said Page. “Serving in the armed forces instilled in me a profound dedication to patient care and a spirit of service. The rigorous training not only honed my clinical skills but also cultivated the ability to remain composed under pressure, which provides a distinct advantage.”



As a nurse practitioner for the 624th Regional Support Group, Page provides healthcare readiness services to over 500 Reserve Citizen Airmen, ensuring they are prepared for any situation. Her primary responsibilities involve conducting deployment health physicals and monitoring fitness standards so members can complete their assigned duties. Additionally, she oversees Periodic Health Assessments, which are crucial in tracking personnel's overall health and well-being and help identify any potential issues that may require further attention or intervention.



Page had the opportunity to provide primary and urgent care services to the survivors of the Maui Wildfires, on behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. She was privileged to serve on such an important mission.



As an Airman, Page started her career as a compassionate healthcare provider and fondly remembers seeing a pre-term baby delivered, which profoundly impacted her life. This gave her the motivation to earn her nursing degree and later an advanced graduate degree as a family nurse practitioner.



Page, a faculty member at a local community college’s nursing program, was selected for the award out of approximately 400 nurse practitioners who are licensed and actively working in the state.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 16:14 Story ID: 457508 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 624 ASTS Family Nurse Practitioner Wins State Award for Excellence, by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.