Walter Reed Hearing Scientist Wins Prestigious 2023 Presidential Rank Award

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Douglas S. Brungart poses for a photo in front of the tower at Walter Reed...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Douglas S. Brungart poses for a photo in front of the tower at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Nov. 8 2023. Dr. Brungart, is the Chief Scientist of the National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center at WRNMMC. see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black – WRNMMC – Office of Command Communications



Presidential Rank Award: Recognition for the Nation’s Best of the Best



When Dr. Douglas S. Brungart, Ph.D., the Chief Scientist of the National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center (NMASPC) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) learned he had won a prestigious 2023 Presidential Rank Award for his leadership, contributions, and relentless commitment to public service, he was joyfully astonished.



“It’s always a pleasure to be recognized by your peers for your research and accomplishments,” shared Brungart. “I’m indebted to my colleagues and senior leaders within the Defense Health Agency and the Department of Defense (DOD) community for championing my nomination for this great honor – culminating with the recent approval of the White House.”



The Presidential Rank Awards Program recognizes a select group of career members of the Senior Executive Service (SES) for exceptional performance over a sustained period. Brungart, whose youthful appearance belies his accomplishments, has already published over 250 scholarly articles and been cited more than 6,000 times, according to ResearchGate – a collaborative digital platform connecting 20 million researchers worldwide.



Prior to arriving at Walter Reed in 2009, Brungart was a research engineer at the renowned Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in Dayton, Ohio, where his research focused on developing advanced auditory displays for spatial and speech information.



National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center



At Walter Reed, Brungart focuses on the application of advanced technology to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss and other hearing and speech disorders.



The NMASPC was originally established as the Army Audiology and Speech Center (AASC) in 1943 and several notable audiologists have collaborated with the center, including Dr. Raymond Carhart, a founder and pioneer of the science – often referred to as the "Father of Audiology."



Brungart earned his master’s and doctorate in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a bachelor’s in computer engineering from Wright State University, paving the way for his rapid ascent in the field of audiology.



“I’m grateful that my professors set me on the path of success,” confided Brungart who now leads the premier institution for research and clinical care in audiology and speech pathology within the Military Health System.



The NMASPC’s unique mandate includes coordinating audiology programs, conducting basic and applied translational research, and providing consultation for hearing-aid programs, aural rehabilitation and clinical audiology and speech-pathology services across the DOD. Brungart says this mission is facilitated by integrating a multidisciplinary research section with more than 15 full-time research personnel in a single organization that also includes some of the largest and most capable audiology and speech-language pathology clinics in the DOD.



DOD Champions Auditory Fitness to Prevent Hearing Loss



According to Brungart, auditory fitness for duty is assessed for individuals in jobs that are potentially dangerous or involve the safety of others (i.e., firefighting, law enforcement, operation of an aircraft, etc.). Military Auditory Fitness for Duty standards refer to the hearing thresholds and profiles that will dictate whether a service member is able to perform his or her duties safely and effectively in the field. One of the main missions of auditory fitness for duty efforts is to determine what level of hearing is necessary for military personnel to perform the requirements of their jobs.



The DOD conducts more than 1-million auditory exams each year, a source of pride for Brungart and audiologists committed to preserving the hearing of the nation’s service members.



“Although some hearing injuries are the result of acute acoustic traumas, most hearing loss in the military is an invisible injury that develops slowly over the course of a service member’s career. Consequently, the only way to identify hearing problems in the military services is to conduct regular audiometric testing, “explained Brungart.



Hearing Health Requires Collaboration and Comprehensive Data Stewardship



Protecting the hearing health of the nation’s service members requires collaboration among many chains of commands and health professionals. “It wouldn’t be possible without the Defense Occupational & Environmental Health Readiness System for Hearing Conservation (DOEHRS-HC), an automated system that allows a single technician or audiologist to collect audiograms on multiple individuals in a four-man or even an eight-man booth,” confided Brungart.



This system also provides a database for tracking annual audiogram information and any hearing sensitivity changes for all military personnel. In addition to the DOEHRS-HC system, the DOD Hearing Center of Excellence is developing an expanded registry system.



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) publishes an annual hearing health report, the latest one is from fiscal year 2021, as posted on the agency’s website.



Personal Protective Equipment



The military employs many forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) to aid in protecting hearing, but many of these options impair situation awareness and communications and/or are not comfortable for continuous use, according to Brungart.



That’s why Brungart and his colleagues continue to promote the use of custom-fitted noise reduction devices.



DOD personnel exposed to continuous or intermittent noise at or above 85 decibels during an 8-hour period, or impulse noise sound pressure levels of 140 decibels or greater for at least one day per year, must be enrolled in a hearing conservation program.



“Hearing plays an innate and profound role in our ability to communicate with one another, so I hope this 2023 Presidential Rank Award paves the way for continued research and development to protect our service members,” said Brungart – who is proud to be the face of DHA’s commitment to hearing health.