9th EBS hosts Spotter Night

RAF FAIRFORD, United Kingdom – Airmen from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participated in a community engagement event at the Palmer Hall, Fairford, United Kingdom, Nov. 3, 2023.



The Spotters Night was held by Airmen from the 9th EBS alongside the local community and aircraft enthusiasts to give the community light on the B-1B Lancer's capabilities, features and overall information.



Community engagement events foster the relationship between the local community and deployed service members. The event allowed the team to interact with the community closely.



"We enjoy interacting with the local community because they're an incredibly supportive and enthusiastic group," said 1st Lt. Siomhara Salazar, Spotters Night event coordinator. "We always feel welcomed by them and look forward to viewing the pictures they take."



The numerous Bomber Task Force missions to RAF Fairford have created a strong bond with the local community, and events like Spotters Night continue to strengthen the relationship.



"The special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States can be felt," said Phil Bird, British American Committee member and Spotters Night attendee. "You guys always have a home here and will always be warmly welcomed."

