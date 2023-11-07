Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Another Mission Stop in Fiji

SUVA, Fiji – Pacific Partnership 2023 has concluded its mission stop in Fiji from a closing ceremony hosted aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship, USS Pearl Harbor, Nov. 8.



The largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Blue Pacific, Pacific Partnership enables participants, including United States and Fijian personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.



“Multilateral efforts such as Pacific Partnership are crucial to advancing Pacific maritime security and stability,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “Pacific Partnership has concluded its second successful mission stop in Fiji this iteration, and I could not be more proud of the support we have received from both the local Fijian government and community for supporting this mission, supported by our partners in Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.”



While in Fiji, the medical team conducted a total of 104 engagements. The team, consisting of U.S., Fijian, British, Australian, New Zealand and Chilean personnel conducted a total of 254 dental exams and 103 tooth extractions; 15 side by side subject matter expert exchanges in the fields of ophthalmology, physical therapy, nursing, general and oral surgery; 23 nursing training events with over 200 participants, and over 250 spay and neuter surgeries performed across seven villages.



The Pacific Partnership team also provided focused support to address critical infrastructure concerns. A total of 25 U.S. Seabees and United Kingdom’s British Army Royal Engineers were joined by their Fijian counterparts to take on the construction and repairs of Lomaivuna High School, to include the completion of one building and the plumbing of the campus bathrooms. Lomaivuna High School supports over 400 faculty and students, and hosted a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated facilities on Nov. 8.



The Pacific Partnership 2023 band performed in full force, consisting of members from the U.S., Australian, New Zealand and Canadian navies, and the Scots Guard. These musicians formed a woodwind ensemble and rock band, and hosted concerts across Suva, Savusavu and Labasa.



“Here in Fiji I had the privilege of welcoming the British Army to the Pacific Partnership team,” said Royal Navy Capt. Joe Dransfield. “I am privileged to represent both my own national pride, and a mission that embodies the true spirit of a multinational alliance.”



Pacific Partnership 2023 will conduct one last mission stop in the South Pacific before wrapping up this year’s mission.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 01:41 Story ID: 457439 Location: SUVA, FJ Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Another Mission Stop in Fiji, by ENS Madison Kwok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.