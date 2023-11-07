NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER FRONT AND CENTER FOR FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO

NHRC Scientists Set Up Impressive Exhibit at Broadway Pier Innovation Zone



SAN DIEGO, CA – Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) will set up interactive displays on the Broadway Pier for one of Fleet Week San Diego’s biggest public events, STEM Days Innovation Zone.



Scientist from NHRC’s three research directorates will set up displays offering hands on interaction with research tools and equipment, data collection techniques, experiments and mind reading (brain computer interface) demonstrations.



NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active-duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, operations research and data science, epidemiology and public health, and biomedical engineering.



The mission of Fleet Week San Diego, is to honor, celebrate, and thank the men and women of the military through public events and alliances that increase public awareness of the many contributions made by the military and the Defense Community to the San Diego Region.



“Our research staff have become an integral part of the STEM Innovation Zone event, and sharing our technologies, tools and studies with the community is very rewarding, especially when you see all the enthusiasm for learning and fun the STEM students have while interacting with our staff," says John Marciano, NHRC Public Affairs Officer.





NHRC’s mission is to optimize military operational readiness through cutting-edge research on warfighter, veteran, and family health, and has been designated as the Department of Defense Deployment Health Research Center since 1999. NHRC's vision is to be the global leader in deployment health research.

