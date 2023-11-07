NAVFAC Southwest Celebrates Grand Opening of New Environmental Exhibit Onboard Battleship USS Iowa Museum

Photo By Katie Cadiao | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest joined Navy Region Southwest,...... read more read more Photo By Katie Cadiao | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest joined Navy Region Southwest, United States Pacific Fleet, and representatives from the Battleship USS Iowa Museum to cut the ribbon on a new interactive environmental exhibit onboard the San Pedro, Calif. museum Oct. 20. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest joined Navy Region Southwest, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT), and representatives from the Battleship USS Iowa Museum to cut the ribbon on a new interactive environmental exhibit onboard the San Pedro, Calif. museum Oct. 20.



The exhibit was curated by NAVFAC Southwest environmental outreach staff and financed by USPACFLT.



The first of its kind on the West Coast, the Navy Stewards of the Sea exhibit features interactive displays that allow museum visitors to learn about the Navy’s work in protecting the marine environment.



“Environmental stewardship is a critical component of the Navy’s mission in support of National defense,” said Kathy Stewart, NAVFAC Southwest Business Director. “Without the Navy’s environmental program, we would not be able to train, operate, construct, and stay in compliance with environmental laws and regulations”



Interactive Exhibit

The interactive Navy Stewards of the Sea exhibit focuses on three main themes, Protecting the Marine Environment, Planning for Environmental Protection, and Cities at Sea - Technologies for the Environment.



The first part of the exhibit showcases the Navy’s marine species research and monitoring program and the work of the marine biologists and scientists employed by the Navy who monitor local marine species populations and ensure they stay healthy and are protected. The Navy is a world leader in marine species research and monitoring, investing over $20 million in research every year.



The Planning for Environmental Protection section of the exhibit allows visitors to explore in a playful way what it is like to be at the helm of a Navy ship and to be on the lookout for marine species. This part of the exhibit features information about whales and other species that are present off the coast of Southern California and details what sailors are doing throughout the year to protect these sea creatures.



The third component, Cities at Sea - Technologies for the Environment, details the technologies used onboard naval ships that allow the Navy to minimize its footprint. This part of the display highlights the equipment sailors use and steps they follow to minimize the environmental impacts while they are at sea.



The exhibit can be visited daily during the Battleship USS Iowa’s regular visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://pacificbattleship.com.



About NAVFAC Southwest

NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.