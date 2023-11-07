Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District takes national small business award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Society of American Military Engineers selected the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, as its Small Business Category award for 2023 at the society’s annual conference Nov. 1.



The award is given to recognize exemplary efforts and accomplishments in support of overall small business contract awards and programs. The St. Paul District was recognized in part because 94% of the St. Paul District’s $114 million in awarded contract dollars went to small businesses in fiscal year 2023, which was tops in the nation in the Army Corps of Engineers.



In addition, the district launched several new initiatives designed to identify and develop small business engagement for the district. For example, the district developed a database of contractors who either submitted a proposal in the last four years or requested information, and distribute a weekly email with policy updates, networking opportunities and that week’s contract opportunities on SAM.gov.



“This award is a testament to how hard our contracting office and the entire district prioritizes small businesses,“ said Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the St. Paul District. “We need a diverse and comprehensive set of private industry partners, and having these connections with so many small businesses is ultimately going to benefit our district and the taxpayers.”



The St. Paul District office of small business programs is in place to ensure that small businesses have the opportunity to participate in St. Paul District acquisitions through contracts or sub-contracts. The district’s program provides outreach to inform small businesses of our opportunities as well as information on how to do business with us. The district provides procurement opportunities, training and counseling businesses for success, to establish a broad base of capable suppliers to support the Army’s mission.



More information about the St. Paul District’s small business office can be found here:

https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/



-30-

