934th Airlift Wing assumption of command

Col. Samuel Kraemer assumed command of the 934th Airlift Wing during a ceremony here on Nov. 4, 2023.



He comes to the 934 AW after serving as the 934th Operations Group commander here since 2021.



Kraemer is a weapons officer and a C-130E/H master navigator with over 3,000 flying hours, including 840 combat and combat support hours in Operations Enduring Freedom-Philippines, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.



"To the 934th Airmen and Civilian employees: thank you," said Kraemer. "Thank you for choosing to serve in the defense of our nation, for giving up your weekends and possibly the best years of your lives, for your volunteerism above our routine deployment requirements and for your commitment to a mission well done."



As the 934 AW wing commander, Kraemer is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping combat ready Airmen able to provide tactical airlift and agile combat support to combatant commanders.



An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer.

