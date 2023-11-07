ARCENT Celebrates 105th Birthday at Patton Hall

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC - U.S. Army Central celebrated its 105th birthday at Patton Hall, November 7, 2023.



Soldiers assigned to the ARCENT headquarters follow Third Army’s lineage and honors, proudly wearing the Circle A shoulder patch made famous in WWII by General George S. Patton.



The celebration included a streamer ceremony in which Soldiers, dressed in uniforms representative of Third Army’s most important historical moments, attached campaign streamers to the ARCENT colors. Master Sgt. Deborah Tasi wore the Universal Camouflage Pattern, of UCP, representing the command’s participation in the Global War on Terror.



“It was a great honor to wear a uniform that not only represents our most recent campaigns, but also has the personal connection to my early service in the Army,” Tasi said. “I am proud to serve in a unit with such an incredible legacy; one of the most storied units in the Army.”



Founded in 1918 just before the armistice ending World War I, Third Army served as the "Army of Occupation" overseeing post-war operations in Germany. During World War II, the command spearheaded the allied invasion of Germany traveling farther and faster than any U.S. or allied army in the field.



In 1982, the DoD reactivated Third Army at Fort McPherson, Georgia, to serve as ARCENT, the Army Service Component Command responsible for all Army functions in the U.S. Central Command theater. The command continues this mission today at Shaw Air Force Base where it is responsible to the Secretary of the Army for the support and administration of more than 12,000 Soldiers across 21 countries.



Michael Clauss, the command historian, believes the unit’s history of overcoming America’s most difficult moments is what makes the Third Army’s legacy unique.



“In our 105 years, ARCENT has taken on many tough and challenging missions,” said Clauss. “It leaves today’s members with a history and legacy in which they can be proud.”



The USARCENT Headquarters consists of approximately 1,000 Soldiers and Civilians primarily at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. A small number of headquarters personnel are located at Kuwait and Jordan to provide support and oversight. These personnel include active Soldiers who rotate between Shaw AFB and forward posts, mobilized National Guard and Reserve Soldiers and civilians.

