Walter Reed and American Red Cross in the National Capital Region Gear up for Annual Holidays for Heroes Program

The time-honored bond between the American public and the military is celebrated and reinforced with the American Red Cross, the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region's annual Holidays for Heroes initiative. During the holiday season, it provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to extend their gratitude and support to the local military communities.



“The American Red Cross, in the past, encouraged the public to send holiday cards to patients,” said Molly Wilson, American Red Cross, regional manager. “The program has been modified to request donation of high-need items, and no longer accepts donated cards.”



In an effort to make it possible for everyone to express their appreciation and provide comfort and support through donations of toiletries, low-value gift cards to chain restaurants and entertainment, individually wrapped snacks, and new clothing items.



Please note, donated holiday, thank you, and other greeting cards will not be received through the American Red Cross of the NCR, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center on Fort Belvoir. Those still keen on donating cards are encouraged to reach out directly to their local VA medical facility or State Veterans Homes.



For delivery or mailing donations during the winter season, the following address should be used:



American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region

Attention: Holidays for Heroes

8550 Arlington Blvd.

Fairfax, VA 22031



Donors can find a copy of the extended donations needs list by visiting walterreed.tricare.mil/Portals/126/Documents/Red-Cross_General-Donation-List.pdf.



Walter Reed or any other military treatment facility in the NCR cannot accept in-person or mail donations. To ensure donations are properly received and distributed, please either mail or drop off donations to the American Red Cross of the NCR who can also be reached at 703-584-8400. For more information, please visit: www.redcross.org/local/dc-va-md-de/about-us/our-work/holiday-mail-for-heroes.html.



For more information on how you can contribute throughout the year, contact the local Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces office at Alexander T. August Military Medical Center (Fort Belvoir, Virginia) at 571 231-4160, or Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda, Maryland) at 301-295-1538.

