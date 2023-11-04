USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower

Photo By Chris Maestas | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s New Parent Support Group hosted a community...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s New Parent Support Group hosted a community baby shower to honor expectant mothers and military families at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 2. The community baby shower offered a wealth of educational materials, parenting resources, and facilitated networking within the community. In addition, they ensured that every military family felt appreciated and well-prepared for their new arrivals by distributing essential baby items. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Rheinlander Community Center became a hub of joy as the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s New Parent Support Group hosted a community baby shower Nov. 2 to honor expectant mothers and military families.



The event was a collaborative effort that brought together more than 20 support organizations, creating a vibrant and resourceful environment for expecting families.



A diverse range of activities and resources aimed at supporting military families on their parenting journey were available, including free baby blankets, on-site pediatric nurses, and lactation counselors providing coaching and other valuable information.



"The community baby shower's goal was to equip parents with the tools and support they need to be the very best family they've ever wanted to be," said Federica LeMauk, the Army Community Service division chief.



The community baby shower offered a wealth of educational materials, parenting resources, and facilitated networking within the community. In addition, they ensured that every military family felt appreciated and well-prepared for their new arrivals by distributing essential baby items.



U.S. Army Spc. Leonardo Castro, who attended the event, expressed his appreciation saying, "This is a great event for resources and makes people aware that the Army cares about them."



The event underscored the unwavering commitment of the USAG Rheinland Pfalz to support military families and enhance their quality of life.



“Initiatives like the community baby shower not only provide essential resources but also foster a sense of belonging and unity within the military community,” added LeMauk.



U.S. Army Spc. Zoey Welch, Castro's partner, highlighted the community aspect of the baby shower, noting, "I have more people to rely on, and since my family is not here to give me pointers, this is very helpful."



For more information about the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz New Parent Support Group, please contact Monique Newsome at DSN 314-541-9025.



To view additional pictures from the community baby shower, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/usag_rp/albums/72177720312473801.