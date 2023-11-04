Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year between September and October, Americans take part in celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of the citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. During this time, the diverse traditions and stories of Hispanic heritage are woven together in what is called Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Week was founded as a seven-day observance in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson signed Proclamation 3869. As the years passed on, it became clear to the American people that one week per year was not enough time to celebrate all the accomplishments and contributions of the Hispanic community. On Aug. 17, 1988, Public Law 100-402 was approved and signed by President Ronald Reagan, expanding Hispanic Heritage Week into a month-long event, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Sept. 15 was selected as the starting date for Hispanic Heritage Month because it pays tribute to the anniversary of independence for five of America’s neighbors: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Additionally, Mexico and Chile celebrate independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18.

In the 247 years since America’s independence, Hispanic Americans have answered the call to serve in the U.S. Navy and fought at sea in every American war. Many of these brave men and women went on to have long lasting impacts on the history, culture and mission of the organization, epitomizing the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.

The first officer to achieve the rank of full Admiral was David Farragut, the son of a Spanish immigrant. Farragut is best known for his bravery during the Battle of Mobile Bay in the Civil War. While in command of a squadron of ships, one of them was struck by a mine (then called torpedoes). Recognizing hesitation from his subordinate commanders to advance, Farragut placed his own ship ahead of the others and gave the order, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” His actions in the face of mortal danger led the U.S. to victory in Mobile Bay. Farragut’s legacy, in words and in deeds, lives on in the Navy to this day as a prime example of courage.

Not all Hispanic Americans influential to the U.S. Navy served a lifetime like Farragut, but still made their mark on the Navy and the nation. Before a renowned civil rights activist, Cesar Chavez claimed the title of Sailor.

Chavez was born to a Mexican-American family of traveling farmers. He joined the Navy in 1946 in the aftermath of World War II. After his discharge in 1948, Chavez returned to farming on the mainland. During the civil rights movements of the 1960s and 1970s, Chavez became a community organizer; championing for the civil rights of Latino farmers. He became a prominent face for militant nonviolent social change and a crusader for environmental and consumer rights. His dedication to helping his fellow man led to the advancement of civil rights for Hispanic-Americans on a national level. Through refusing to give up, Chavez displayed great honor. In his valiant demonstrations in the face of discriminatory opposition, Chavez showed immense courage. Through all the hardships he faced, Chavez never gave up his cause, proving commitment. To this day, Chavez stands as a shining example of the Navy core values and provides a role model for all Sailors.

Cesar Chavez and David Farragut are two of many Hispanic Sailors whose contributions helped shape the Navy into what it is today. Every year during Hispanic Heritage Month, all ships and commands across the fleet host an observance of the month and highlight their achievements. The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) hosted an observation Oct. 10.

During a ceremony on the mess decks, Sailors addressed the crew, sharing personal stories and honoring influential Hispanic-American Sailors.

The event began with a bilingual prayer led by Cmdr. Ferguson Harris, the ship’s senior chaplain, speaking English as Logistics Specialist Seaman Marco Velozsolis translated the prayer in Spanish.

Following the invocation, Boxer Sailors shared what Hispanic Heritage meant to them.

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Veronica Lennox shared the story of Chavez, among others, with the ship’s crew, highlighting him as an example of the Navy core values.

Next, Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Teresa LopezWebster shared what Hispanic heritage meant to her. She also shared how her grandmother, an immigrant from Monterrey, Mexico, instilled in her the values of hard work, independence and strength in the face of adversity. LopezWebster said those values are what Hispanic Heritage means to her.

Lastly, Boxer’s Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro shared his own personal story.

Ramiro spoke of his life growing up in the city of Santurce, Puerto Rico. He shared his reasons for joining the Navy and what Hispanic heritage means to him: hard work, dedication and a unique, celebrated culture that thrives on determination.

The observance concluded with a cake cutting with Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Holmes, Ramiro and speakers from the event.

In 2023, the Hispanic-American community is strong, vibrant and is now the largest minority group in the U.S. Many Sailors proudly embrace and celebrate the culture, traditions and histories that make them unique. In the upcoming section, we have stories from five Boxer Sailors telling us about their Hispanic heritage and how it has had a lifelong impact within both their career and personal experiences.

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Yahir Navarrosolis

Navarrosolis’ mother came to the United States from Mexico. When he was younger, Navarrosolis would travel back to Mexico to visit family. These annual trips gave Navarrosolis great appreciation of where his family came from.

“I used to go to Mexico during the summer and my favorite thing about it was definitely the people,” Navarrosolis said. “Over there, everyone’s so friendly and connected, it’s like one big community.”

Navarrosolis is the first member of his family to join the military and is currently working towards attaining citizenship for his father through his service.



Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Noelia Garcia

Garcia’s mother is from Mexico and raised her with many of the same traditions that she grew up with.

“We did a lot of things that my Mom did in Mexico,” Garcia said. “We made tortillas [and] celebrated Christmas on Christmas Eve.”

One of Garcia’s favorite traditions her mother passed down was the observance of Posada.

“Posada is when you go to church, then go [to] mass and afterwards you go to your family member’s houses,” said Garcia. “On their doorstep, you sing and pray and they let you inside, representing the story in the bible of Mary and Joseph trying to find shelter.”

Garcia plans on passing these traditions down to her children.

“I have a baby son at home, and I’ve been teaching him to speak in English and Spanish,” said Garcia.

“We’re going to do all the things I got to do growing up. It just means a lot to me.”



Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Teresa LopezWebster

LopezWebster is from Texas with family hailing from Monterrey, Mexico. When she was younger, she enjoyed spending time with her grandmother and learning of her Mexican heritage.

“I loved spending time with my grandma,” LopezWebster said. “She taught me so much about where we came from and she taught me how to cook. My grandma taught me how to be strong and empowered, and how to be proud of myself as a Hispanic woman. I loved her a lot.”

After seeing her aunt join the Army, LopezWebster was inspired and joined the Navy in Sept. 2013.



Ensign Alex Trujillo

Trujillo can trace his Hispanic roots to Central and South America. He strives to follow in the footsteps of his father, who immigrated to the United States from Colombia.

“My Dad is from Colombia, and he immigrated to the United States when he was in high school,” Trujillo said. “He didn’t know any English, so he had to learn it. He joined the Air Force in 1982, and he did 20 years, earning his degree in that time as well. My Dad faced a lot of challenges, but he was determined through it all. He instilled that determination in me. Because of my Dad, I am determined to be better because when my Dad failed, he got back up. My parents worked for everything they have, and that mindset has been passed down to me.”



Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro

Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro grew up in the town of San Turce, Puerto Rico. He went through many hardships growing up, but that didn’t stop him from joining the Navy, which provided him structure and stability.

“Growing up, there was a lot of criminality, drugs and bad habits around me and my siblings. We were very fortunate because my mom kept us in check,” Ramiro said. “My daughter was born two weeks before I went to boot camp, and I wanted to have the structure in place to be a better provider for her. Now, the Navy has changed my life. I am a father of six, and I want my kids to have dreams and have a plan to accomplish those dreams”

Ramiro believes that Hispanic Heritage Month helps give purpose to the younger generations.

“Hispanics go through a lot. We work hard, we love to work and say ‘hey! I’m doing this!’ Hispanic Heritage Month gives us recognition for all that we’ve done for our country, and that recognition gives purpose to the next generations,” said Ramiro. “Everyone has a purpose. Mine is to be a father and be the example for all who look up to me.”

HHM TIMELINE FOR MAGAZINE GRAPHIC:

Sept. 15 1821. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaraguan independence.

Sept. 16, 1810 Mexican independence. Father Hidalgo.

Sept. 18, 1810 Chilean independence.

Sept. 15, 1968, Proclamation 3869 Hispanic Heritage Week declared by President Lyndon Johnson in the United States.

Aug. 17, 1988, The approval of Public Law 100-402 sees Hispanic Heritage Week expanded into Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct., 15.

