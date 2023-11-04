Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill defueling update Nov. 3, 2023

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 62,466,890 gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

    This week, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 12 million gallons of JP5 from tanks 9 and 11 to merchant tanker Torm Thunder. Additionally, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 9.5 million gallons of F24 from tanks 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as approximately 2.3 million gallons of JP5 from tank 10 to tanker Empire State.

    JTF-RH is currently defueling to tanker Stena Impeccable.

    Sunday, Nov. 5 is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tanker Empire State and the above ground storage facility at JBPHH.

    Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

