As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 62,466,890 gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.



This week, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 12 million gallons of JP5 from tanks 9 and 11 to merchant tanker Torm Thunder. Additionally, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 9.5 million gallons of F24 from tanks 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as approximately 2.3 million gallons of JP5 from tank 10 to tanker Empire State.



JTF-RH is currently defueling to tanker Stena Impeccable.



Sunday, Nov. 5 is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tanker Empire State and the above ground storage facility at JBPHH.



Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 15:58 Story ID: 457318 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill defueling update Nov. 3, 2023, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.