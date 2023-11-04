Hunter Army Airfield garrison holds change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Christopher Rich | Command Sgt. Maj. Keiven Favor assumes responsibility of Hunter Army Airfield during...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Rich | Command Sgt. Maj. Keiven Favor assumes responsibility of Hunter Army Airfield during change of responsibility ceremony at Truscott Air Terminal, Nov. 3. A change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing of the organizational colors. see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Reichard relinquished responsibility of Hunter Army Airfield to Command Sgt. Maj. Keiven Favor during a change of responsibility ceremony at Truscott Air Terminal, Nov. 3.

A change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing of the organizational colors.

“Working at Hunter Army Airfield has been great, getting to know these people and getting to see how a small city works,” Reichard said.

Reichard then explained the scope of support that a garrison provides with over 180 services offered by the garrison from religious support to outdoor recreation. He also applauded the garrison staff and the dedication they display daily in support of Soldiers and their families.

Taking over responsibility of the installation, Favor hopes to continue improving the garrison and quality of life for Soldier, Families, veterans and Department of the Army civilians.

“Having been a Soldier with a Family through the ranks, I’ve seen a lot of great things from other installations that I want to bring here to this community and I want to be an advocate to the Soldier and their families,” Favor said.

Prior to this assignment, Favor served as the G3 chief of operations sergeant major at the 11th Airborne Division. Going back to the start of his military career, Favor’s first duty station was Hunter Army Airfield and is pleased to be back.

“So I fell in love with Savannah 20 years ago when I was here with 1/75 (1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment), and I look forward to furthering the terrific relationship that I know the city of Savannah and Hunter Army Airfield have together,” Favor said.

The event was attended by both military and community leaders from around coastal Georgia as they showed support for both the outgoing and incoming sergeants major.

Before departing, Reichard gave his replacement some advice.

“Enjoy it (the job), take your time, get to know people, get to understand how things work and don’t make too many changes up front,” Reichard said. “Be patient and things will come around eventually.”

Reichard’s next assignment will be as the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Command Sergeant Major at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.