West Sayville Air National Guard member promoted at 106th Rescue Wing

F.S. GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — Neil Allison, a resident of West Sayville, New York, and originally from Underhill, Vermont, was promoted to chief master sergeant with the New York Air National Guard in a ceremony at the 106th Rescue Wing, November 4, 2023.



Allison has served with the wing for three and a half years. His Air Force career spans 17 years, including service with the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing in Colchester for 11 years, with active duty Air Force as a loadmaster at the 4th Special Operations Squadron in Hurlburt Field, Florida, for three years, and at the 3rd Airlift Squadron in Dover, Delaware, for another three years.



Allison serves as the senior enlisted leader in the 106th Force Support Squadron, which is part of the wing’s Mission Support Group.



Throughout his career, Allison has taken on vital roles, including serving as force development superintendent for both the 106th Rescue Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing. He has overseen a broad array of programs, including wing formal training and has been the primary advisor for the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF).



Allison is an exceptional leader, according to Maj. Devery Herth, the commander of the 106th Force Support Squadron.



"Chief Allison has a remarkable talent for inspiring Airmen to reach their full potential,” Herth said. “His people-centered leadership approach has a substantial impact on personnel welfare, readiness and mission success.”



Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and attracts and retains the highest caliber Citizen Airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard.



The 106th Rescue Wing operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.



For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the 106th Rescue Wing, visit https://www.106rqw.ang.af.mil