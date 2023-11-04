ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | Members from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | Members from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group gather for a group photo during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group participated in the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK., Oct. 27.



Throughout the day Airmen from both countries celebrated and shared their unique cultures through friendly competition and over a mid-day meal.



“It is my honor to host Kunsan’s Friendship Day on the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance,” said ROKAF Col.Choong-Won “Eagle” Oh, 38th FG commander. “Our ironclad Alliance is based on each and every Airman from both countries and our friendship will only get stronger through fair play, safety and consideration of one another.”



Friendship Day, celebrating its seventh iteration, began as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between ROKAF and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Kunsan AB through shared events, competitions and experiences.



“If there is one thing I would change about this day… I would tweak the name ‘Friendship Day,’” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey “Wolf 2” Shulman, 8th FW deputy commander. “The U.S.-ROK Alliance is stronger than any friendship because we have fought alongside one another and bled together; we are brothers and sisters in arms.”



From the establishment of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Korea’s Joseon Dynasty in 1882, to the U.S. and R.O.K. alliance established in 1953, to Kunsan’s 2023 Friendship Day, the Korean-American partnership remains ironclad.