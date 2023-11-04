18th Civil Engineer Group revitalize Microgrid

The Samurai Engineers from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in collaboration with NORESCO contractor, recently completed an $86 million Defense Logistics Agency energy initiative project installing a 10-megawatt microgrid generator power plant supporting critical infrastructure across the installation.

The project spanned seven months from January to July. They staged 15 power outages affecting two bases, over 20,040 total facilities for more than 204 powerless hours. The outages were sectioned into two categories (map A and B) to minimize the effect to the base populace. The project would generate over 153-million-dollars in annual energy cost savings.

Four crafts from the Electrical, Power Production, Alarms and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) career fields teamed to facilitate the successful process of turning the power on and off and ensuring all assets were fully functional after the outage. Production personnel skillfully oversaw the uninterrupted operation of a 141-generator fleet. Alarms technicians swiftly reset 1,400 fire alarms systems and 201 security alarms. Finally, HVAC personnel expeditiously reset over 1,000 air conditioning systems ensuring climate cooling in the Okinawan heat.

In addition, the teams utilized the outages to accomplish much needed maintenance and other projects that normally cannot be done during normal operations on an aging electrical infrastructure. They were able to complete 18 projects, and over 334 hours of preventative maintenance actions for a total of $11 million. One of the many projects they accomplished helped minimize the outage impact to the 25,000-base populace. They reengineered the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Defense Commissary Agency facility circuits by reconfiguring 1,500 feet of electrical cable to provide back feed capabilities and uninterrupted operations to the community.

On 22 July 2023, more than sixty Samurai Engineers, and contractors culminated the last 12-hour power outage that affected over 2,000 facilities and military housing units to include two bases. The team was able to remotely operate five 2-megawatt generators and energize the base’s critical infrastructure in preparation for contingencies or weather-related events.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 22:29 Story ID: 457244 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Civil Engineer Group revitalize Microgrid, by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.