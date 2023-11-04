307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders

Five civic leaders from the Shreveport/Bossier metropolitan area were inducted as honorary commanders of the 307th Bomb Wing in a ceremony here, Nov. 4, 2023.

The Honorary Commanders Program was created to strengthen community relations throughout the Shreveport/Bossier area, increase public awareness of the Air Force Reserve, and help sustain a work-life balance for the 307th Airmen.

This program is instrumental in building relationships with industry leaders that foster a better working environment for reservist.

Over 100 Airmen and civilians gathered to witness the induction of the following new honorary commanders:

307th Mission Support Group: Robert Roop, senior banker and regional president at JPMorgan Chase Bank.

307th Medical Squadron: Jaf Fielder, president and chief executive officer of Willis-Knighton Health System.

307th Civil Engineer Squadron: Sam Walters, CenterPoint Energy district director.

307th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Kathy French, director of marketing and sales for the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission.

307th Security Forces Squadron: William Bradford, partner at the law firm of Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC.

Following induction to their respective units, each honorary commander spoke to their Airmen about the support they are prepared to give them.

“We are here to serve those of you who are living here or coming in and out for the weekend,” French said. “Let us know whatever we can do to help you.”

For more information about the honorary commander’s program please contact the 307th Bomb Wing Public Affair’s Office at 307BW.paworkflow@us.af.mil or call 318.529.3024.

