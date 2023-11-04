From Defender to Disciple

ELLINGTON FIELD, Texas – Just two years ago, you could find him defending the front entrance at Ellington Joint Reserve Base in full battle gear as a tenured Security Forces member. These days, Tech. Sgt. Enrique Mercado is fighting for lives on base in a different capacity.

The Baytown, TX native joined the Air Force in 2013 and was assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. He served as a defender in his active duty career and said he found his role within his shop to be exciting and fun.

He reflects on a defining moment in his Security Forces career that confirmed his allegiance to serving in the Air Force.

“The first time I saved someone’s life,” said Mercado. “I administered CPR and got his heart to start beating again. I remember the feeling after getting a hug from the mom and dad. Ever since then, I’ve never even though about leaving.”

Mercado said his proudest moment was when his son was born. In order to be closer to him, he moved back to Texas and joined the 147th Security Forces Squadron at Ellington in 2019.

As he continued to build bonds within the brotherhood that is Security Forces, Mercado said he began to experience an increasing desire to do more for people. Last year, he decided to cross-train into Religious Affairs in order to deepen his impact on base.

While Security Forces and Religious Affairs may seem unlikely to have many common threads, Mercado’s ability to create connection and make the people around him feel safe in both environments is evidence that they are closer than one may imagine.

“I really love people and love helping people,” said Mercado. “I had a lot of people come to me when I was in Security Forces who wanted to talk to me. As a Religious Affairs Airman, I can be there for those people. I can be that resource for those people.”

In his new role, Mercado assists the chaplain and commander in supporting the needs of service members, families, and other personnel through counseling or religious accommodations. Major McKay, Wing Chaplain at Ellington, describe him as friendly and energetic. He’s able to build genuine connections and start meaningful conversations with people.

Each airman assigned to Ellington plays a unique role in the mission of the Air National Guard. Tech. Sgt. Mercado’s dedication to serving his immediate community, whether as a member of Security Forces or assisting the Chaplain, proves that regardless of your position on the base, you can be a resource for those around you and exhibit service before self.

