Navy Divers Conduct Rescue Operation in Chuuk

U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Company 1-8 assisted local authorities in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia during a rescue operation to save a local driver who had driven his car off a pier the night of Friday, February 13, 2023.



“A few of us got a call about a man running his car off of the pier,” said U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Robert Larson. “I was one of the divers who went down to recover him. We broke through the window to extricate the man from the submerged vehicle.”



The divers extracted the victim from the vehicle and brought him to the surface. Using Navy medical equipment, they transported the victim to a local ambulance. A Navy medical corpsman and two Navy divers performed CPR on the victim during the trip to the local hospital.



The entire incident took less than thirty minutes from the initial request for assistance until the victim was in a local hospital.



“Participating in the Chuuk rescue effort was an intense experience, and the efficiency of the divers’ teamwork was crucial,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Redus.



For their admirable efforts, four members of CTG 73.6 were awarded Navy Commendation Medals by Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander of Task Force 73 (CTF 73).



“People needed help and that’s really what we came out here to do,” said Navy Diver 1st Class Blake Goins. “Our team was equipped with the resources to do what was needed to be done and so we did just that.”



CTG 73.6 is currently deployed to Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia with USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) and a commercial salvage team as part of Pacific Partnership 2024. Renowned as the United States Navy Seventh Fleet’s premier maritime emergency response and salvage force, CTG 73.6 exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to aiding communities in need and providing swift assistance during times of crisis.

