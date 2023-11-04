104th Fighter Wing Barnestormer: Supplying DoD Assets, Near and Far

No matter their position, every Airman requires equipment and supplies to perform their duties. Staff Sgt. Abena Koranteng, a materiel management journeyman at Barnes Air National Guard Base, plays a crucial role in maintaining the operational readiness of the 104th Fighter Wing's mission and aircraft.



Koranteng is a part of the 104th logistics readiness squadron, working with the supply chain operations group. She offers logistical and material support to the maintenance squadron.



"Our shop is responsible for managing and issuing Department of Defense supplies, equipment, munitions, and fuels," said Koranteng. "We are also in charge of item and monetary accounting for supplies, as well as handling inventory control, financial planning, and warehousing functions."



Master Sgt. Emery McClinton, 104FW asset management supervisor, has closely collaborated with Koranteng throughout her career and observed her progression into a leader within the unit.



“Koranteng has spent the majority of her Air Force career in the asset management section of supply, and she recently transitioned into the equipment accountability element," said McClinton. “During her time in asset management, she held responsibility for the storage and issuance of over 7,000 critical aircraft parts necessary for the 104FW's mission accomplishment.”



Koranteng not only provides logistical and material support for our unit but is also ready to extend that support to service members overseas. She recently returned home from an approximately five month deployment at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



“During this operation, I worked at the consolidated aircraft parts store, ensuring parts were stocked and issued to maintenance personnel when needed,” said Korenteng. “The aircraft parts store is a warehouse filled with assets essential for maintaining aircraft and other machinery on the air base.”



Members of the maintenance support section collaborate with other logistics and maintenance units across the base to ensure that everyone receives the necessary parts and supplies.



“While working in CAPS, I established connections with Airmen from various wings across the entire United States,” said Koranteng. “I learned that we don't all do things the same way, but as long as we're all working toward a common goal, there can be some flexibility.”



The objective of the 104FW is to prepare and deploy in support of domestic humanitarian and combat operations worldwide. Korentang, through her deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, fulfilled this mission and acquired valuable experience in an operational environment, experience she can now impart to the next generation of Airmen in materiel management.



"In the few years she has been here, she has truly accomplished more than some do in an entire career," McClinton stated. "Throughout her deployments, she not only volunteered to assist the LRS whenever we asked but also graduated from college and earned her U.S. citizenship. She is the type of Airmen that makes our unit great, and her positive attitude and outstanding work ethic set an amazing example for our new Airmen to follow.”

