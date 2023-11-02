Erosion control project combines Korean culture and safety.

Photo By Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega | The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Directorate of Public Works engineered...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega | The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Directorate of Public Works engineered and constructed a new erosion control safety project over 8 months along Camp Casey's main road. The purpose of this infrastructure improvement project was to prevent future land erosion. Every time it would rain, water would come down the hill slope and wash large portions of sand, gravel, rocks, and dirt on to the adjacent running trail and roadway. (U.S. Army Photo by KATUSA PFC Lee, Min Kyu) see less | View Image Page

The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Directorate of Public Works engineered and constructed a new erosion control safety project over 8 months along Camp Casey's main road.

The purpose of this infrastructure improvement project was to prevent future land erosion. Every time it would rain, water would come down the hill slope and wash large portions of sand, gravel, rocks, and dirt on to the adjacent running trail and roadway.

“We’ve seen with the rain that we’ve had in the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons that our project was successful,” said Mr. Todd Hill, USAG Yongsan-Casey DPW Engineering and Services Division Chief. “We no longer see soil coming down the hill anymore.”

Additionally, the project served as an opportunity to beautify the surrounding area into a space for Soldiers and the Camp Casey community to use and enjoy. DPW built retaining walls, installed seating areas, and a pavilion on the hill for everyone to use.

“We searched for ways to incorporate Korean culture,” said Mr. Choe, Sung Man, USAG Yongsan-Casey DPW Senior Design Civil Engineer. “The fence was built like a castle wall and a traditional chimney and stone lantern were also built.”

“We’ve been trying to incorporate themes of traditional Korean culture across the garrison,” said Hill. “Many of the soldiers have never been outside of the U.S. before and have never seen this style of architecture. We found that we can provide an educational benefit to the Soldier by presenting them with themes of Korean culture.”

In the center of the site, there are information panels including the history of the Joseon Dynasty, the ROK-U.S. Alliance and timelines of the Korean War and Camp Casey. Within the garrison, there are also other sites that highlight local history such as General Eo’s gravesite and recently renovated Post Exchange/Commissary structure, a flood control project featuring a Korean roof structure called a hanok.

“We really wanted to enrich the lives of the Soldiers in the community and spotlight the history of Korea,” said Hill.

“We think we can have a positive impact on our soldiers if we provide spaces on base where they can relax and enjoy the beautiful view of the northern mountains,” said Hill.

DPW Engineering Division designs and contracts most of the Garrison projects in house, and work directly with contractors during construction. They oversee construction and they cover all the service contracts such as trash collection, custodial services on the administrative buildings, elevator maintenance and repairs, inspections on the natural gas lines and equipment, the railroads tracks and more.