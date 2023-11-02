Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and Philippine Marine Corps to conduct the seventh iteration of KAMANDAG

MANILA, Philippines - Service members from the United States, Philippines, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, along with observers from the United Kingdom, will begin training exercise KAMANDAG 7 on November 9 to improve multinational military readiness, partnership, and mutual capabilities.



KAMANDAG 7, derived from the Tagalog phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat," meaning "Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea," is an annual exercise led by the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S Marine Corps. The two nations have conducted KAMANDAG annually since 2016, and it is one of many exercises demonstrating the participating nations’ long-standing commitment to defense cooperation and regional security.



“When you talk about dedication to shared regional security, stability, and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, KAMANDAG is just that. This seventh iteration is historic for many reasons,” said Col. Siverts, commanding officer of MRF-SEA. “One reason is our continued strengthening Alliance reflected in the sheer scope of this year’s exercise. Secondly, MRF-SEA only participated in this exercise last year, and now we are privileged to be leading all U.S. Marine forces in this year’s exercise. Most importantly, we’re able to capitalize on relationships established a year ago. We’re leading and improving interoperability alongside the very same Philippine Marine Corps counterparts.”



The exercise, scheduled from November 9 to 20, will be conducted at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan. During KAMANDAG 7, approximately 950 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 850 U.S. Marines from across I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces will train alongside the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Marines. The United Kingdom Armed Forces will bring observers to KAMANDAG 7.

Participation from the JGSDF, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the U.K. in this year’s iteration underscores the global importance of maritime security, demonstrating our combined commitment to maintaining stability and peace across the Indo-Pacific region.



“I am confident that KAMANDAG will not only strengthen our operational capabilities but will also foster a sense of trust and mutual understanding among our forces,” said Brig. Gen. Jimmy D. Larida, Director, Exercise Directorate Headquarters, KAMANDAG 7, PMC.



During KAMANDAG 7, participating forces will conduct humanitarian aid and disaster relief training to include chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training operations, littoral search and rescue, coastal defense training, and amphibious operations; conduct medical subject matter expert exchanges; and participate in staff integration events along the eastern and northern coasts of the Philippines.



The U.S. Marine Corps' participation in KAMANDAG 7 will be led by the Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



To see more of MRF-SEA activities, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MRFSE



For more information, please contact the MRF-SEA COMMSTRAT Director: Capt. Larry Boyd via Email: larry.boyd1@usmc.mil

