Fort Buchanan members come together for Prayer Luncheon event

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Under the theme “In gratitude we thrive,” members of the Fort Buchanan community,...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Under the theme “In gratitude we thrive,” members of the Fort Buchanan community, including the 1st Mission Support Command, the Puerto Rico National Guard, and other organizations, gathered to hear an uplifting message during a Prayer Luncheon at the Community Club here Nov. 2, see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Under the theme “In gratitude we thrive,” members of the Fort Buchanan community, including the 1st Mission Support Command, the Puerto Rico National Guard, and other organizations, gathered to hear an uplifting message during a Prayer Luncheon at the Community Club here Nov. 2,

Chaplain Alejandro J. Sanchez Muñoz, from the Puerto Rico National Guard, was the guest speaker for the event.

“Some people live a hell on earth because they don’t see all the blessings that God has given them, and they decide to live with bitterness, anger, hatred, and resentment. In a few days, we celebrate a National Day of Thanksgiving. I encourage you to pray for our freedoms, for our wonderful country, for our families, and for our loved ones. Because gratitude brings more blessings,” said Sanchez Munoz.

For Sgt. Jeremy Davila, a National Guard soldier assigned to the 755th Transportation Company, this was his first experience attending a prayer Luncheon.

“This is a spectacular event. I did not know what to expect. I did not know there were going to be so many people here. I loved the bonding. I love to see the Fort Buchanan community participating, especially seeing military and civilians praying together,” said Davila, who has six years of military service.

The Soldier had recommendations for other service members who have never attended a prayer event.

“I encourage everyone in the military to attend. It is one hour of your day, but it will have a great positive impact on your life. Most young soldiers would like it, but the majority are afraid. I think that young troops believe in religion, but they like to exercise their freedom of religion in private. I encourage them to come to these events and not to be afraid,” said the Soldier who recently returned from Poland.

The Prayer Luncheon was an opportunity for the Fort Buchanan community to pray for military families and the nation and allowed people of all faiths to build resiliency.

The U.S. Army places a high value on the rights of its Soldiers to observe the tenets of their respective religions or to observe no religion at all.

Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.

The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.