Fort Irwin celebrates Filipino American History Month

In honor of Filipino American History Month, Fort Irwin Soldiers, families and community members celebrated the critical part Filipino Americans have played in the history of the U.S. and California- as well as their ongoing contributions to the U.S. Army, October 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center, here.

Brigadier General Royce P. Resoso (USAR), Deputy Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Mission Support Element), keynote speaker at the event, talked about his pride in both his Filipino culture and his military service.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment hosted the event, which included videos about the role Filipino Americans have played in the U.S. military over time- including interviews with current Fort Irwin Soldiers, cultural displays and dances, cooking demonstrations, a historical book display by the Fort Irwin library, and a feast of tasty food dishes for guests to enjoy.

