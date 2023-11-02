USACE to host virtual public meeting, comment period for Tar Pamlico River Basin feasibility study

NASHVILLE, N.C. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public meeting and comment period to gather community input on the draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment (IFREA) for the Tar Pamlico River Basin flood-risk management study.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District (USACE)



WHAT: The district developed a draft IFREA for the Tar Pamlico River Basin to propose potential federal actions to reduce risk and damages caused by flooding along the Tar River and its tributaries. The draft suggests multiple nonstructural measures, including structure elevation and floodproofing.



USACE will hold a virtual public meeting to present the draft IFREA, review the project’s progress, and address community questions. The meeting will consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.



More information about the study, related documents, and how to access the meeting are available at www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Tar-Pamlico-Feasibility-Study/.



WHEN: 6 – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16.



WHERE:

Web meeting: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/eric.r.merriam. To join the meeting, click the link, select “Call Me,” and enter your phone number.



Call-in number: USA Toll-Free: (844) 800-2712



Access code: 199 461 0022



An in-person option to view the web meeting is available on the third-floor commissioner’s conference room at the Nash County Administration Building, 120 West Washington Street, Nashville, NC 27856.



The public can submit comments via email to lrp.plan.enviro@usace.army.mil or through the electronic comment form at www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Tar-Pamlico-Feasibility-Study/. Additionally, they can submit comments by mail to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Planning and Environmental Branch, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Comments must be submitted or postmarked no later than Nov. 30.



WHY: Public meetings are important opportunities for communities to learn about, provide feedback, voice concerns, and share information about potential flood risk-management options. Community input is vital to shaping the corps’ present and future operations and initiatives. All comments will be recorded and considered.



General Information:

Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the Nation’s water resources, infrastructure and environment.



