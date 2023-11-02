Fort Liberty charges toward a sustainable future

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works has been hard at work installing electric...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works has been hard at work installing electric charging stations in strategic locations across the installation and moving it closer to meeting the 2022 Army Climate Strategy’s goals. In total, DPW installed 48 Chargepoint electric-vehicle charging stations and 28 Beam solar charging stations across the installation in support of electric government-owned vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works has been hard at work installing electric charging stations in strategic locations across the installation and moving it closer to meeting the 2022 Army Climate Strategy’s goals.



In total, DPW installed 48 Chargepoint electric-vehicle charging stations and 28 Beam solar charging stations across the installation in support of electric government-owned vehicles.



“The Army’s goal is to replace all light-duty with electric alternatives by 2027 and all non-tactical vehicles by 2035,” explained Ray Throop, energy engineer. “We are excited to be one of the many federal installations leading by example in the electrification of transportation.”



Using systems that electrify the vehicle fleets and power them with renewable energy achieves several objectives in the 2022 ACS and makes the installation more resilient.



“The harvesting of clean energy by the solar-powered systems is a great benefit,” explained Throop. “However, an even bigger impact is made just by the fact that both charger types enable more efficient and clean running automobiles.”



The grid-tied chargers operate day and night and have nearly double the charging speed of the solar-powered models. They are best used for overnight charging when electric power is the cheapest.



The solar-charging stations are standalone systems that can be dropped down anywhere without upgrading the electric power infrastructure. These units track the sun to maximize clean energy production and are best used during the day.



“Both of these particular charger options are intended for GOVs only,” said Throop. “Currently, there aren’t any chargers dedicated for personally owned vehicles, but we are looking forward to future collaborations with AAFES to meet the growing need.”



In addition to the charging stations, over the next few years, Fort Liberty’s DPW will construct several solar carport systems. These photovoltaic arrays will generate power to offset carbon emissions and provide power to mission-essential facilities in the event of a disruption to the primary utility. An added benefit of these canopy structures will be relief from the heat on warm, sunny days.



“We are excited about these new technologies and finding the best fit for each one,” said Throop. “These systems don’t just decarbonize transportation and provide renewable energy. They help reduce energy costs, and most importantly, they provide an alternative energy source, ensuring we are always ready to accomplish the installation’s mission.”