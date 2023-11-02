Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard 2023 ESGR Boss Lift Event

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Paul Jeong 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Oldewurtel, an Airmen of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, provided an informational and interactive walkthrough of the A10 'Warthog' Thunderbolt II for guests of the ESGR Boss Lift event held at Warfield Air National Guard base in Middle River, MD.

    The Maryland National Guard hosted an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event to allow employers to gain insight into their employees' military service and ensuring meaningful civilian employment for citizen warriors and their families. ESGR collaborates with national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations to meet Reserve Component members' needs.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 13:59
    Story ID: 457155
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    #MDBOSSLIFT2023 #Gratitude #BossLift #Army #Airforce #Maryland #NationalGuard #NG

