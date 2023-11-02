‘Meet and Greet’ planned for 2023 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke speaks with people planning to deer hunt in the 2022...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke speaks with people planning to deer hunt in the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., while they attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 18, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation. The event was organized by Luepke and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms. get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season. Dozens of people attended. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy is holding a special “Meet and Greet” event Nov. 17 for deer hunters at the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Chalet from 4 to 6 p.m.



The cooperative event between the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB), Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is meant to provide hunters with additional information and preparation for the upcoming gun-deer season at Fort McCoy.



The 2023 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy is Nov. 18-26. Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the NRB discussed what the event is all about in a past news article.



“The event is geared towards allowing the hunters to come in the night before the gun-deer opener to ask questions and get information on the deer herd health, how the population is looking, inform them on chronic wasting disease concerns, and more,” Luepke said.



On hand at the event will be:



— Conservation law enforcement officers to help answer questions about rules and regulations and about firearms registration requirements.



— Julie Steinhoff, a Colorado State University employee who supports the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, will help answer any questions about the Fort McCoy iSportsman website or help guide hunters on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources GoWild System.



— NRB biologists, including Luepke, will be available to answer questions about the current state of the Fort McCoy deer herd and more.



“We’re looking forward to assisting hunters and answering anyone’s questions,” Luepke said.



The Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Chalet is located at 8061 West F Street at Fort McCoy. For additional questions, call 608-388-6791.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.)