Corps and city of Aneta, North Dakota, partner on environmental project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, signed a project partnership agreement with the city of Aneta, North Dakota, for a sewer and water system upgrades Nov. 2.



The project will upgrade the 60-year-old aging infrastructure to benefit approximately 200 residents of the city of Aneta.



The project will replace 47 blocks of sanitary sewer, 44 blocks of water main, manholes, service lines, hydrants, valves and repair streets and sidewalks.



“This project aligns with our environmental infrastructure program mission goals to work with rural communities in North Dakota to improve their water-related environmental infrastructure, and ensure safe utilities for residents,” said Corps’ Project Manager Michelle Prosser.



The project is estimated to cost $6.5 million. The Corps of Engineers will cover $4.9 million, and the city of Aneta will provide the remainder.



It is anticipated the project will take 24 months to complete once started.



The St. Paul District’s environmental infrastructure programs assist rural communities with building, designing and/or restoring environmentally friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems. By the end of 2022, the district has assisted more than 56 communities with this program.

