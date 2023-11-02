Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer

Fort Irwin, Calif.– U.S. Service Members from the Army, Navy, and Marines, along with civilians from the surrounding community, gathered for a military mixer October 24, 2023, in the Sandy Basin Community Center, here, in order to build on existing relationships– and form new ones, share experiences, and foster a sense of camaraderie.



The military mixer, which is held annually, offers an opportunity for friends, family and colleagues to mingle with military members from all branches while they enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.



A variety of guests from local organizations such as the Barstow Chamber of Commerce and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) attended the event.



Speakers included Renita Wickes, president of the High Desert AUSA chapter, Barstow Mayor Paul Courtney and our own Brigadier General Curtis D. Taylor, Commanding General, National Training Center and Fort Irwin.



A buffet with a smorgasbord of food and desserts was provided by some of Fort Irwin’s home-based culinary businesses.



Static displays were provided by NASA, the Fort Irwin archaeological and environmental department, the 916th Support Brigade, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, National Training Center Operations Group and Weed Army Community Hospital among others.

