Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation

The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) was awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC) for achievements between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2023, from the Chief of Naval Operations, Aug. 21.



NMCFHPC was recognized for providing unprecedented delivery of global public health expertise to stakeholders world-wide during an historic period marked by a global pandemic. The command was Navy Medicine’s go-to resource in providing critical analysis and public health support to the fleet and Marine Corps.



“Although our name has changed [from Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center], the work that we do and the impact on the forces that we support has not diminished,” said Capt. Marion “Andy” Gregg, NMFHPC commander. “This award is the recognition of the hard work, dedication, and forward leading public health support that this command and the field activities have provided to U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, as well as other services and joint commands and units across the world.”



During the three-year time frame, NMCFHPC provided comprehensive public health protection tools and products, such as epidemiological reports and modeling, policy development and support, disease outbreak responses, public health support for Red Hill response, disease vector control, drug screening and industrial hygiene laboratory services, hearing conservation support, public health support for water contamination concerns ashore and at sea, and public health risk communication.



“In addition to responding to a variety of environmental concerns, NMCFHPC, along with our field activities provided daily public health support on myriad of issues that directly influence force health protection,” added Gregg.



The command frequently responded to short-fused tasks from the highest levels of Department of the Navy leadership on key issues impacting operational readiness.



“Congratulations to our public health experts for earning this well-deserved award,” expressed Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and director, Defense Health Network Atlantic. “This is accumulative of their distinctive accomplishments in providing a multi-faceted range of support, not only in the Navy Medicine enterprise, but throughout the DoD and working with our partners and stakeholders.”



As defined by the Navy and Marine Corps Awards Manual, the MUC s recognizes units that distinguish themselves by either valorous or meritorious achievement that renders the unit outstanding compared to other units performing similar service. The MUC recognizes service comparable to that which would merit the award of the Bronze Star Medal to an individual.



Active duty, reserve, and civilian personnel that served at NMCFHPC or one of the nine field activities between March 2020 to March 2023, are authorized to wear the MUC.



NMCFHPC develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



Learn more by going to www.nmcfhpc.med.navy.mil or follow on social media at https://www.facebook.com/NavyAndMarineCorpsForceHealthProtectionCommand, http://twitter.com/nmcfhpc and https://www.instagram.com/nmcfhpc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 10:11 Story ID: 457124 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation, by Hugh Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.