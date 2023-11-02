Soldiers support community during Halloween party

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Albert Cartagena (left) and Sgt. Taariq Edge cook chicken wings and chicken shish...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Albert Cartagena (left) and Sgt. Taariq Edge cook chicken wings and chicken shish kebabs for the U.S. Army NATO Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Soldier and Family Readiness Group fund-raising booth at the Sembach Kaserne Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Party. The party featured a performance by the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, festival games, a haunted house, a bouncy house, food for purchase from various community groups, and of course, decorated booths and car trunks for trick-or-treating. (Photo by 1st Sgt. Cory Jones) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company supported the Sembach Kaserne community’s annual Halloween activities with a fundraiser for their Soldier and Family Readiness Group on Oct. 27.



The Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Party was co-sponsored by the Sembach Elementary School PTO and the Sembach Community Committee.

The party featured a performance by the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, festival games, a haunted house, a bouncy house, food for purchase from various community groups, and of course, decorated booths and car trunks for trick-or-treating.



Sgt. Albert Cartagena said he dressed as a 1980’s disco guy. His role in the event was to develop the plan for the food service including “going to the commissary and buying everything under budget and pre-seasoning in preparation for cooking.”



“The highlight of the event for me was seeing everyone working together as a team in support of the SFRG and the unit,” said Cartagena.

SFRGs are a unit commander’s program made up of Soldiers, family members, civilian employees and volunteers from a military unit, according to Capt. Ana Hill, company commander.



“The group forms a network of mutual support and assistance and enhances Soldier and family readiness,” said Hill. “Taking care of the Soldiers, families, and our civilian employees is one of the Army’s top priorities.”



“SFRGs link Soldier readiness to the family and provide official, accurate command information, connect Soldiers and families to the chain of command, provide a network of support, and connect SFRG members to on- and off-post community resources.”



Sgt. Taariq Edge was the unit’s grill master for the event.



“The highlight of the event for me was seeing everyone lined up in their costumes to grab food from our team,” said Edge. “I believe it’s a chef thing.



“Seeing everyone’s reaction to food you have prepared sparks a great feeling. I have to give kudos though to Sgt. Cartagena as he prepped and seasoned everything.”



“These types of activities are good for Soldier morale because of the camaraderie it brings, giving Soldiers a chance to pull out of their shell and interact with everyone on a different level,” said Edge whose Mike Myers costume did not arrive in time for the event.



Cartagena also offered that events such as the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat give Soldiers the opportunity to step out of the self-imposed role they play at work and be themselves.