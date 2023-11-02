Assemblyman Lackey shows support for students during Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif., visited Fort Irwin Middle School Thursday, October 26, 2023, in order to help close out Red Ribbon week here. The Red Ribbon Campaign is the largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S.; Fort Irwin schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week every October in order to give kids the tools they need to say no to drugs and remain drug-free.
