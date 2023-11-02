Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assemblyman Lackey shows support for students during Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin

    Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif., (center,) speaks to students...... read more read more

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif., visited Fort Irwin Middle School Thursday, October 26, 2023, in order to help close out Red Ribbon week here. The Red Ribbon Campaign is the largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S.; Fort Irwin schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week every October in order to give kids the tools they need to say no to drugs and remain drug-free.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:14
    Story ID: 457093
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assemblyman Lackey shows support for students during Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin
    Officer Patty speaks at Red Ribbon Week Assembly, Fort Irwin
    Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin
    Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    NTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT