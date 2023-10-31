Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Steelworker 1st Class Kyrah Cantu, the Naturalization Program Leading Petty Officer (LPO) at Recruit Training Command (RTC)!



She joined the Navy out of her hometown, Oneida, Tennessee, in 2012. Back in 2012, she was a part of the first female division. After boot camp and training at "A" school, she served at two separate Naval Mobile Construction Battalions and the Naval Support Unit State Department.



"I've been to 18 countries," Cantu added. "I touched two U.S. Navy submarines from World War I and World War II that sank on each other in Guam while scuba diving."



Even though Cantu is working at RTC, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in History with a long-term goal of Law School. When she's not at work, she spends time with her wife and enjoys the outdoors with activities like camping, hiking, biking, and scuba diving.



"My biggest accomplishment at RTC is assisting over 900 recruits and Sailors become American citizens through RTC's Naturalization Program," she said. "This is the most rewarding position I've ever had in my 11 years in the Navy."



In Naturalization, Cantu's team comprises 26 representatives and six administrative staff that ensure all recruits are allowed to complete their Naturalization process here at RTC.



"I realize how fragile and life-changing it is for some people, and I take it very seriously. I am very proud of that and our work," she said. "Rather you're a Staff member, like myself, or a Recruit Division Commander, your position here at RTC matters, and your experience is needed here."



