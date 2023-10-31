Gaining Altitude: November 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Malik Cook
Kaitlynn Nash
To Airman 1st Class:
Devon Whittaker
To Senior Airman:
Antoine Fant
Dianna Jefferson
Landen Kirkman
Kenan Knight
Lauren Owes
To Staff Sgt.:
Chance Levinson
Destinee Ray
Walter Stevenson
To Tech. Sgt.:
Joseph Abernathy
Raymond Brigante
Keelen Miller
To Master Sgt.:
Octavius Ausbon
James Crosno
