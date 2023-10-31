Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: November 2023 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Malik Cook
    Kaitlynn Nash

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Devon Whittaker

    To Senior Airman:
    Antoine Fant
    Dianna Jefferson
    Landen Kirkman
    Kenan Knight
    Lauren Owes

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Chance Levinson
    Destinee Ray
    Walter Stevenson

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Joseph Abernathy
    Raymond Brigante
    Keelen Miller

    To Master Sgt.:
    Octavius Ausbon
    James Crosno

