Corps waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announced today it will waive day-use fees at recreation areas at its 16 reservoirs in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.



The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies managing recreation areas on corps lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in their operating regions.



Visitors are encouraged to contact reservoir projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information can be found at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/.



The corps began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 to honor the men and women who have served our Nation and the armed forces.



The corps also offers additional fee-free days to celebrate and commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Corps of Engineers’ birthday, Juneteenth, National Independence Day, and National Public Lands Day.



Nationwide, the Corps of Engineers is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. An estimated 90 percent of the corps-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.



To discover a recreation site near you, please visit www.corpslakes.us or www.recreation.gov.