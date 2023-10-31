Signaleers help modernize Eagle Cash Card

Courtesy Photo | Information technology specialist, Cpl. Christopher Jenkins, 54th Strategic, Signal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information technology specialist, Cpl. Christopher Jenkins, 54th Strategic, Signal Battalion, tests an Eagle Cash Card (ECC) Kiosk during modernization efforts. In partnership with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (1TSC), the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Arifjan (USANEC-A) and 368th Financial Management Support Unit (FMSU), recently initiated an effort to modernize the ECC system. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Modernizing the future of the Army is an ongoing effort across all platforms service-wide. While modernizing readiness initiatives is crucial, addressing quality-of-life initiatives for Soldiers is a priority.



In partnership with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (1TSC), the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Arifjan (USANEC-A) and 368th Financial Management Support Unit (FMSU), recently initiated an effort to modernize the Eagle Cash Card (ECC) system.



An ECC can provide all of your financial needs when in a deployed location and is an alternative to cash, debit cards, credit cards and checks. Eagle Cash is a "stored value card" that serves as a cash management tool.



Funds are loaded to an EagleCash card, linked to the cardholder's personal account at a financial institution, using a self-service kiosk. Funds may be added or removed from the card at any time. Funds are loaded to an ECC, linked to the cardholder's personal account and funds may be added or removed from the card at any time.



The continuous improvement efforts allow the kiosks to be managed remotely over the network. The ECC modernization efforts also enable network patching and help minimize the hours spent pulling data from machines.



Before modernization, the ECC operated on an antiquated system, severely impacting the user’s experience, creating security risks and inefficiently utilizing the finance talent.



Thanks to added teamwork from the Network Infrastructure Division (NID) and Outside Plant (OSP), the modernization efforts helped mitigate all the underlying issues and helped improve the Soldiers’ quality of life.



Who does this affect?



The ECC Virtualization affects military members, Department of Defense Civilians and contractors on Camp Arifjan. This system is a force multiplier to the finance team by enabling the Kiosks Managed by Others (KMBO) capability and automatic patching. Historically, these tasks were executed in person at the ECC.



What is ECC Virtualization?



The ECC Virtualization is the transition of 14 kiosks on Camp Arifjan, onto the Non-classified Internet Protocol (IP) Router Network (NIPRNET) from plain old telephone service (POTs). Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports were required to either exist at the current location or be installed via ISP/OSP. Helpdesk Tickets were submitted to USANEC-A’s helpdesk to ensure the ports were configured, and for Media Access Bypass (MAB) objects to be created. This establishes a Media Access Control (MAC) address for these kiosks, allowing them onto the NIPR network. An updated Point-of-Sale interface for customers was installed along with the upgrades, allowing a seamless transition from old to new for all of Camp Arifjan.



Where does this affect?



This modernization affected Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait. After a reasonable testing phase, upgrades will be pushed to all other sites in the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) with Jordan, Iraq, Sinai (Egypt) and Saudi Arabia on the shortlist for installation.



When did this occur?



From approval to completion, the project took roughly four months. It began in May 2023 and ended in September 2023.



Why is this project being done?



Benefits of the system being upgraded include:



• Improved transactional process speed.

• Reduction in talent labor hours managing kiosks.

• Modernized customer experience by replacing hardware.



Article provided by 1st Lt. Joseph Conforti and Staff Sgt. Riccardez Washington, 54th Strategic Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade)



To find out more about the Eagle Cash Card, visit: https://fiscal.treasury.gov/eaglecash/#:~:text=EagleCash%20is%20a%20%22stored%20value,the%20card%20at%20any%20time.