RAPCON: Airfield operators keep control

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — 8th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control personnel tested their ability to provide safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic despite contested environments during 7th Air Force’s Vigilant Defense Combined Flying Training Exercise, Nov. 1.
During Vigilant Defense, more than 25 various types of fighter, cargo, tanker, and reconnaissance aircraft from the U.S., ROK, and Royal Australian air forces are conducting flight operations in the military operating areas above the ROK. 8 OSS air traffic controllers from RAPCON were there to assist in managing increased flight operations for the influx of aircraft to ROK MOAs while enabling 8th Fighter Wing F-16 to hone their “Take the Fight North” capabilities.
