Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Airmen from the 8th Operations Support Squadron don their mission-oriented protective...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Airmen from the 8th Operations Support Squadron don their mission-oriented protective posture gear during operations as part of exercise Vigilant Defense 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2023. Radar Approach Control controllers trained dawning MOPP gear, which includes a voice admitted to ensure clear and concise air traffic procedures, enabling them to effectively control aircraft within a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — 8th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control personnel tested their ability to provide safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic despite contested environments during 7th Air Force’s Vigilant Defense Combined Flying Training Exercise, Nov. 1.



During Vigilant Defense, more than 25 various types of fighter, cargo, tanker, and reconnaissance aircraft from the U.S., ROK, and Royal Australian air forces are conducting flight operations in the military operating areas above the ROK. 8 OSS air traffic controllers from RAPCON were there to assist in managing increased flight operations for the influx of aircraft to ROK MOAs while enabling 8th Fighter Wing F-16 to hone their “Take the Fight North” capabilities.