    RAPCON: Airfield operators keep control

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Airmen from the 8th Operations Support Squadron don their mission-oriented protective...

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — 8th Operation Support Squadron radar approach control personnel tested their ability to provide safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic despite contested environments during 7th Air Force’s Vigilant Defense Combined Flying Training Exercise, Nov. 1.

    During Vigilant Defense, more than 25 various types of fighter, cargo, tanker, and reconnaissance aircraft from the U.S., ROK, and Royal Australian air forces are conducting flight operations in the military operating areas above the ROK. 8 OSS air traffic controllers from RAPCON were there to assist in managing increased flight operations for the influx of aircraft to ROK MOAs while enabling 8th Fighter Wing F-16 to hone their “Take the Fight North” capabilities.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    RAPCON
    Vigilant Shield
    8th OSS
    INDOPACOM

