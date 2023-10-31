KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- As part of 7th Air Force’s Combined Flying Training Exercise, Vigilant Defense 24, 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots have honed combat readiness skills to ensure the Wolf Pack remains ready to ‘Fight Tonight’ wherever called upon in the Indo-Pacific theater.
CFTEs like Vigilant Defense 24, are a part of a regularly scheduled training schedule designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and sustain capabilities, which strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 09:11
|Story ID:
|457018
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT