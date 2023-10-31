Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north

    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- As part of 7th Air Force’s Combined Flying Training Exercise, Vigilant Defense 24, 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots have honed combat readiness skills to ensure the Wolf Pack remains ready to ‘Fight Tonight’ wherever called upon in the Indo-Pacific theater.

    CFTEs like Vigilant Defense 24, are a part of a regularly scheduled training schedule designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and sustain capabilities, which strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 09:11
    Story ID: 457018
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north
    Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    readiness
    35th FS
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM
    Vigilant Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT