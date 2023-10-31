Vigilant Defense 24: Take the fight north

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during Vigilant Defense 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2023. Combined Flying Training Events are regularly scheduled training events designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and sustain capabilities, which strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page