LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation

LANDSTUHL, Germany – (from left) Catherine Koepke, Joint Commission Readiness Officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, commander, LRMC, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Mascarenas, command sergeant major, LRMC, present the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation following a recent survey, reflecting LRMC's commitment to TJC standards and elements of performance, the same standards and elements used to survey civilian healthcare facilities.

LANDSTUHL, Germany - Landstuhl Regional Medical Center upheld The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation following a recent survey, reflecting LRMC's commitment to TJC standards and elements of performance, the same standards and elements used to survey civilian healthcare facilities.



While the accomplishment highlights LRMC's ironclad commitment to providing exceptional high-quality healthcare to the U.S. military communities stationed overseas, it also stresses the staff’s devotion to readiness at the Military Treatment Facility.



Unlike most medical facilities which focus on care of their immediate surrounding communities, for decades LRMC has been the medical evacuation center for four combatant commands – U.S. Europe Command (USEUCOM), U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) and U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), admitting nearly 100,000 injured, ill, or wounded Service Members over the past two decades alone. Additionally, LRMC mirrors the same level of care to allied partners, and those authorized by the Secretary of Defense.



During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital services, behavior health care, and Patient-Centered Medical Home standards which altogether encompasses seven locations across three countries.



The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies nearly 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. The rigorous process examines all facets of an institution's operations and patient care, ensuring that best practices are not only adopted, but also consistently implemented.



"The survey results are a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, and local nationals to the quality of care we deliver at LRMC and the steps we take toward providing a safe health care environment for our patients," said Col. Theodore Brown, hospital commander. "LRMC needs to be ready tonight, to receive casualties from anywhere this side of the world. They are ready every minute of every day."



While the survey does leave hospital staff with room to improve on low to moderate-risk findings, it also noted that there were no high-risk or widespread findings across the organization. Meaning, at no point was any patient put at significant risk due to infractions found during the survey.



According to Brown, the gold seal reaffirms LRMC's commitment to quality and safety while providing a renewed focus on process improvement efforts by using the survey feedback to make LRMC even safer for patients.



LRMC is the only American military medical center overseas, an American College of Surgeons Level II-Trauma Center, and serves as the Role 4 theater hospital for four different combatant commands. With roughly 205,000 beneficiaries, LRMC's primary mission is to ensure the medical readiness of the force, while also training, preparing, and deploying military medical providers for forward theater operations.