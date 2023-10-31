Red Cross lets the dogs out

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — The sound of nails clicking against the floor can be heard down the hallway of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys headquarters building. Soldiers waiting for appointments stare openly at the unexpected procession. While the leader of this small entourage makes no attempt to notice the attention, his handler, Alisha Cole, certainly does. Cole stops and turns to the nearest Soldier. Making solid eye contact, Cole pointedly asks:



“Do you want to pet him?”



Cole is the regional program specialist with the American Red Cross at Camp Humphreys, and leads the Animal Visitation Program, which her dog, Grover, a German shepherd, participates in.



Grover, with tail wagging, comes to investigate the Soldier Cole is speaking to, plowing through any imaginary personal space. Spc. Lloyd Ketchum, doesn’t mind.



“My old dog used to do the same thing,” said Ketchum, a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 121st Field Hospital. “It was a loving aspect that he was coming close to you. We really loved the dog.”



Recently the American Red Cross and the Wounded Warrior Project have collaborated to send animal visitation program teams to support resilience and outreach, said Cole. In the past seven months the program has grown to include seven certified dog teams and has supported wellness to 3,000 service members, Department of Defense civilians, family members and local community members.



“The ability of the dogs to soothe a hurting heart by connecting a human and animal creates a bond and facilitates healing and comfort,” said Cole. “Animal-assisted visitation also provides comfort for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence to find strength and comfort in times of trauma. Seeing the enormous impact on not only patients but staff and family members in need created a passion within me.”



Cole said dogs have been requested by Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers events, as well as unit formations and events. “Therapy Thursdays” is an event the Red Cross hosts in the garrison headquarters where a dog takes up office at the Red Cross from noon until 2:30 p.m. for individuals to come and get “puppy snuggles,” said Cole.



As Ketchum returns to his seat waiting in line, he begins to tell stories of his dog Jake, a yellow Labrador. Cole says promoting those positive feelings and memories is what the program is about. Ketchum says for him, the program was successful.



“(Grover) gives a happy, euphoric feeling or being back home again,” said Ketchum. “It’s like I’m with my family or something. Animals are just the best.”



Those interested in having the Animal Visitation Program visit their organization can email safhumphreys@redcross.org or call 315-757-2348.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 19:52 Story ID: 456998 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Cross lets the dogs out, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.