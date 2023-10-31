BACH offers weekday and after-hours influenza vaccine walk-in clinics

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital has added several after-hours seasonal influenza vaccine walk-in clinics, in addition to current opportunities available to service members, retirees, and family members to get protection from the flu.
“Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some people, including those aged 65 years and older, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications,” said BACH public health nurse, Capt. Gregory Richter. “We encourage all our eligible beneficiaries ages 6 months and older to receive the flu vaccine annually, which can help prevent or lessen the severity of flu.”
Currently, TRICARE-enrolled beneficiaries who receive care at BACH can receive the seasonal influenza vaccine on a walk-in basis in their assigned medical home Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. or after hours from 4-6 p.m. on the following dates:
Air Assault Family Medical Home: Nov. 2 and 9
Screaming Eagle Medical Home: Nov. 7-8 and 14-15
Byrd Family Medical Home: Nov. 2 and 30
Young Eagle Medical Home: Nov. 9 and 19
TRICARE beneficiaries who receive care off-post through a network provider and those enrolled to BACH may also take advantage of the Nov. 2 and upcoming Saturday, Nov. 18, walk-in influenza vaccine event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cole Park Commons, 1610 William C. Lee Rd, Fort Campbell.
Healthcare staff will provide participants with proof of vaccination for those requiring documentation for work, school, childcare, travel, etc.
Individuals will need to present their military ID or common access card with a DoD ID number on the back in order to receive the vaccine. Parents or guardians can obtain this number for minor children without a physical card at the Department of Defense ID Card Office Online under the My Profile Tab at https://idco-pki.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/.
Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.
