Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Cashton, Wisconsin

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Charles A. Dickman, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, were interred Oct. 21 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cashton, Wisconsin. Torkelson Page Smith Funeral Home, Cashton, performed graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Cashton, Dickman was a member of Mike Company, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action July 12, 1950, at age 17, after his unit engaged in battle north of Chochiwon, South Korea. Because of intense fighting, his body was not recovered and there was no evidence he was a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death Dec. 13, 1953.



After regaining control of Chochiwon in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area, temporarily interring them at the United Nations Military Cemetery Taejon. A tentative association was made between a set of remains, designated Unknown X-146 Taejon and Dickman, but definitive proof could not be found. The remains were determined to be unidentifiable and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.



On July 15, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Unknown X-146 Taejon as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Project, sending the remains to a DPAA laboratory for analysis.



Dickman was accounted for by the DPAA June 20, 2023, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Pfc. Dickman, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3545199/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-dickman-c/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



