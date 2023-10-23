Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Belton, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Turner Y. Johnston, a Soldier killed during World War II, were interred Oct. 21 at North Belton Cemetery, Belton, Texas. Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, performed graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Loraine, Texas, Johnston was an engineer-gunner assigned to the 415th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber when it crashed Aug. 1, 1943, after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains were not identified following the war. Remains that could not be identified were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. Johnston was 21 years old.



Following the war, the remains of all American service members were disinterred from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.



In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses, sending them to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.



Johnston was accounted for by the DPAA April 25, 2023, after his remains were identified using anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Tech. Sgt. Johnston, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3525379/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-johnston-t/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Dossman Funeral Home, 254-933-2525.





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 13:51 Story ID: 456970 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Belton, Texas, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.