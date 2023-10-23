Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pvt. Alvin D. Thurman, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, were interred Oct. 21 at Broken Bow Cemetery, Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home, Broken Bow, performed graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Broken Bow, Thurman was a member of 1st Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was reported killed in action Nov. 6, 1951, at age 21, after his unit withdrew from Hill 200 in the present-day Korea Demilitarized Zone. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death for Thurman Nov. 28, 1951, declaring him non-recoverable Jan. 16, 1956.



Following the war, an investigation team recovered, identified and repatriated deceased U.S. service members from the area. A set of remains, designated X-5106 Tanggok, was declared unidentifiable and transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii, for burial as an unknown.



After thorough historical and scientific analysis, X-5106 Tanggok was disinterred from the Punchbowl Nov. 5, 2018, and sent to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis.



Thurman was accounted for by the DPAA March 30, 2023, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Pvt. Thurman, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3493454/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-thurman-a/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home, (580) 584-3376.



