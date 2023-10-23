Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Bourne, Massachusetts

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alfred W. Pezzella, a Soldier killed during World War II, were interred Oct. 24, at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Massachusetts. Brasco Memorial Chapels, Belmont, Massachusetts, performed Graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Newton, Massachusetts, Pezzella was a bombardier assigned to 328th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 93d Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber when it crashed Aug. 1, 1943, after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains were not identified after the war. Remains that could not be identified were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. He was 27 years old.



Following the war, all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery were disinterred for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns, believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses, in 2017 for Laboratory examination and identification. Pezzella was accounted for by the DPAA April 6, 2023, after his remains were identified using anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Pezzella, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3488428/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-pezzella-a/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Brasco Memorial Chapels, (781) 893-6260.





