    Photo Story: Fort McCoy NCO Academy students practice training event

    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students practice training event

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy participate in a training...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy participate in a training session Oct. 27, 2023, near the academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The NCO Academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988.

    The academy is one of the largest tenant organizations at Fort McCoy providing institutional training with more than 1,800 students attending annually for the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course and the Basic Leader Course.

    The academy’s mission is to “train and develop agile and adaptive warrior leaders and Soldiers in full-spectrum operations.”

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

