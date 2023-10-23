AAFB JA office implements new DOD-wide training requirement at military justice symposium

The 97th Air Mobility Wing Judge Advocate office hosted a military justice symposium for base leaders at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 23, 2023.

The purpose of the symposium was to provide a platform for commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and first sergeants to come together and discuss military justice updates.



This in-person training, mandated by the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, was designed to ensure that all commanders receive information about recent historical changes to the Manual for Courts-Martial. The 97th Air Mobility Wing JA office took the initiative to include this training as part of their annual military justice symposium. Lt Col Ben Henley, Office of Special Trial Counsel District 4 chief, and Maj. Christopher Mitchell, Headquarters Air Force chief of joint service policy and legislation, briefed all of the new updates during the symposium.



Part of this discussion was an executive order made earlier this year that shifted some decision-making authority from military commanders to specialized military prosecutors, known as the Office of Special Trial Counsel, involving cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, murder and other serious offenses.



The OSTC is a new division of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps that will ensure prosecutorial decisions for covered offenses are fully independent from a member’s chain of command.



“This change allows commanders to switch their focus on the support and recovery of the victims and their units,” said Leah Harris, 97th Air Mobility Wing sexual assault response coordinator. “Hopefully, this will begin to further change the culture of the Air Force to prevent sexual abuse.”



The changes were made after an independent review commission of sexual assault within the military was formed, recommending moving prosecution of sexual assault outside a military member’s chain of command.



“In the past, commanders decided whether to prosecute cases that related to serious offenses to include sexual assault and domestic violence, murder and involuntary manslaughter, despite, in most cases, the commander not having a legal background,” said Lt. Col. Velma Thompson, 97th Air Mobility Wing staff judge advocate. “Although they had staff judge advocates to advise them, commanders were able to make these important decisions sometimes against the advice from their attorneys. It is also important to note that commanders will still maintain a lot of control over various aspects of the military justice system.”



The OSTC will go into full effect on Dec. 28, 2023, providing a fair and ethical legal process for military members and ensuring unbiased decisions are made based on facts and evidence.



“This is a huge step in the right direction for victims as it eliminates the possibility of command influence in the prosecution of certain crimes,” said Christopher Hargis, 97th Air Mobility Wing integrated prevention and response director. “By having an outside counsel take on all cases of certain crimes, it ensures consistent standards across the entire Air Force. This also increases the probable cause standard for referring a case to courts-martial to a higher beyond a reasonable doubt standard and will result in a higher conviction rate for offenders.”



For more information, contact Altus AFB’s legal office at (580) 481-7294.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 09:51 Story ID: 456937 Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAFB JA office implements new DOD-wide training requirement at military justice symposium, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.