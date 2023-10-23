Readout of U.S. Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Romania’s Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Daniel Petrescu

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Cmdr. Desiree Frame provided the following readout:



Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Romania’s Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Daniel Petrescu in the Pentagon today to discuss security in the Black Sea and the growing collaboration and cooperation between Romanian and U.S. naval forces.



The two leaders exchanged views on the development of unmanned surface vessels and other advanced technology to support maritime domain awareness. They also discussed Romania’s leadership in mine countermeasure operations in the Black Sea, and their shared commitment to promoting safety and stability in the region.



In addition to regularly operating with the U.S. Navy at sea, Romania hosts U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Romania in Deveselu. The command, under the operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, is part of the European Phased Adapted Approach, which protects European NATO allies and U.S. deployed forces in the region.



Franchetti and Petrescu last met in November 2022 in the Pentagon.

